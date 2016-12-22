CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBOE Holdings names CEO Edward Tilly as Chairman after Bats Global deal closes

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
(Corrects headline to say company named Edward Tilly as chairman, not CEO. Tilly is already the company's CEO.)
Dec 22 CBOE Holdings Inc :
* CBOE Holdings - It has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' CEO, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction
* CBOE Holdings Inc says James Boris will continue to serve as lead director
* CBOE Holdings - William Brodsky, Susan Phillips and Eden Martin to step down from board upon closing of CBOE holdings acquisition of Bats Global Markets
* CBOE Holdings announces planned changes in board leadership roles at close of transaction with Bats Global Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders