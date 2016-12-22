版本:
2016年 12月 23日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-CBOE Holdings names CEO Edward Tilly as Chairman after Bats Global deal closes

(Corrects headline to say company named Edward Tilly as chairman, not CEO. Tilly is already the company's CEO.)

Dec 22 CBOE Holdings Inc :

* CBOE Holdings - It has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' CEO, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction

* CBOE Holdings Inc says James Boris will continue to serve as lead director

* CBOE Holdings - William Brodsky, Susan Phillips and Eden Martin to step down from board upon closing of CBOE holdings acquisition of Bats Global Markets

* CBOE Holdings announces planned changes in board leadership roles at close of transaction with Bats Global Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
