2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Centric Health acquires specialty pharmacy operations in Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat

Dec 22 Centric Health Corp :

* Strategic acquisitions immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and EPS and provide

* Centric health acquires specialty pharmacy operations in Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat, Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
