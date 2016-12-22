版本:
BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds reports resignation of cfo

Dec 22 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :

* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc says that Bruce Ramsden, vice president finance and cfo, has tendered his resignation with effect from January 31, 2017

* Mountain Province Diamonds - pending appointment of Ramsden's successor Jennie Ly will serve as acting cfo with effect from February 1, 2017

* Mountain Province Diamonds announces resignation of cfo and appointment of acting cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
