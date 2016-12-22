BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds reports resignation of cfo

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc says that Bruce Ramsden, vice president finance and cfo, has tendered his resignation with effect from January 31, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds - pending appointment of Ramsden's successor Jennie Ly will serve as acting cfo with effect from February 1, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces resignation of cfo and appointment of acting cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders