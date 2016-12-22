版本:
BRIEF-Tantech Holdings reports interim six month financial results for 2016

Dec 22 Tantech Holdings Ltd :

* Tantech Holdings Ltd. reports interim six month financial results for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
