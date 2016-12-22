BRIEF-Rockwell enters into a sale agreement for non-core assets

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Entered into purchase and sale agreement with NELESCO 318 proprietary for certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities
* An impairment of c$1.25m book value is expected to be recorded on transaction
* Agreement for cash consideration of c$4.3 million, assumption of c$6.7 million in rehabilitation liabilities, transfer of almost 100 employees
* Rockwell enters into a sale agreement for non-core assets as part of its recently announced strategic repositioning and business turnaround plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders