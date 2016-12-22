版本:
BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group announces planned rights offering

Dec 22 Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Says board approved issuance of convertible notes that would mature on February 15, 2022

* Announces planned rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
