版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-American River appoints Jeffery Owensby to its board

Dec 22 American River Bankshares :

* American River Bankshares says has appointed Jeffery Owensby to American River Bankshares board and increased size of board from eight to nine members

* American River Bankshares appoints Jeffery Owensby to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐