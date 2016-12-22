版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes

Dec 22 New Millennium Iron Corp :

* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016

* New Millennium Iron Corp- Patzelt will be succeeded by Ernest Dempsey

* New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐