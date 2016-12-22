BRIEF-New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 New Millennium Iron Corp :
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Patzelt will be succeeded by Ernest Dempsey
* New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders