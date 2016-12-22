BRIEF-K92 signs long term power supply agreement with PNG Power

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 K92 Mining Inc :
* K92 Mining - power supply agreement in place for initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon agreement of both parties
* K92 signs long term power supply agreement with PNG Power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders