版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 07:17 BJT

BRIEF-K92 signs long term power supply agreement with PNG Power

Dec 22 K92 Mining Inc :

* K92 Mining - power supply agreement in place for initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon agreement of both parties

* K92 signs long term power supply agreement with PNG Power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐