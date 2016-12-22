BRIEF-Alcon receives U.S. FDA approval for acrysof iq restor +3.0d multifocal toric intraocular lens

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Novartis Ag :
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Alcon receives U.S. FDA approval for acrysof iq restor +3.0d multifocal toric intraocular lens for cataract patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders