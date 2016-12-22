BRIEF-Alcon receives U.S. FDA approval for acrysof iq restor +3.0d multifocal toric intraocular lens

Dec 22 Novartis Ag :

* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor

* Alcon receives U.S. FDA approval for acrysof iq restor +3.0d multifocal toric intraocular lens for cataract patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: