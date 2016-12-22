BRIEF-Clairvest Group acquires shares of Discovery Air

Dec 22 Clairvest Group Inc :

* Clairvest Group Inc. acquires shares of Discovery Air Inc.

* Acquired 4.2 million common shares of Discovery Air, about 5.1% of Discovery's current issued, outstanding common shares at $0.20 per share

* Clairvest acquired common shares of Discovery Air Inc by way of a private agreement

* Together with persons acting jointly with co currently own, or exercise control over shares representing about 81% of discovery shares