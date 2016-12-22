BRIEF-Alj Regional Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:
* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. announces earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016
* Consolidated revenue of $72.4 million for three months ended Sept 30, compared to $58.2 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders