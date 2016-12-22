版本:
BRIEF-Alj Regional Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.24

Dec 22 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. announces earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016

* Consolidated revenue of $72.4 million for three months ended Sept 30, compared to $58.2 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
