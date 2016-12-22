BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Peabody Energy Corp
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
* Peabody - Proposed plan provides for a new, sustainable capital structure that significantly reduces pre-filing debt levels by more than $5 billion
* Is targeting emergence around beginning of Q2 of 2017
* Peabody Energy Corp - Board to comprise of CEO, a director chosen by co, appointments from 3 large creditor groups, 4 directors chosen by search process
* Peabody currently expects to have a hearing on disclosure statement on Jan. 26, 2017
* Peabody Energy Corp - Three key stakeholder groups reached agreement with co on framework that culminated in plan of reorganization filed today
* Plan also provides for a nine-member board of directors
* Peabody Energy completes key milestone toward emergence from chapter 11; files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders