BRIEF-Ontex agrees to buy personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

* Ontex announces agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

* To acquire personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas S.A. for an enterprise value of R$1 billion (euro 286 million)

* Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in double digit EPS accretion in first year of ownership

* Ontex Group NV - Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in return on capital employed exceeding Ontex's cost of capital in first year of ownership

* After cost synergies anticipate modest growth in adjusted EBITDA margins for enlarged Ontex Group in 2017

Completion of transaction currently expected to take place in Q1 of 2017