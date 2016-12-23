BRIEF-Ontex agrees to buy personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Dec 23 Ontex Group Nv :
* Ontex announces agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas
* To acquire personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas S.A. for an enterprise value of R$1 billion (euro 286 million)
* Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in double digit EPS accretion in first year of ownership
* Ontex Group NV - Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in return on capital employed exceeding Ontex's cost of capital in first year of ownership
* After cost synergies anticipate modest growth in adjusted EBITDA margins for enlarged Ontex Group in 2017
* Completion of transaction currently expected to take place in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman