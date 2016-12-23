BRIEF-EnteroMedics announces 1-for-70 reverse stock split

Dec 23 EnteroMedics Inc -
* Declared a 1-for-70 reverse stock split of co's common
stock, will be effective for trading purposes upon commencement
of trading on Dec 28
* Used net proceeds from the offering to continue its
commercialization efforts for vbloc neurometabolic therapy
* Announced that all $18.75 million of its senior amortizing
convertible notes will be converted as of tuesday, December 27,
2016
* Under terms of securities purchase deal, co issued $1.5
million of notes at initial closing, balance issued in 2
tranches of $11.0 million, $6.25 million
