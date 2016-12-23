BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma announces acquisition of U.S. rights to Keveyis from Taro

Dec 23 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc :
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc says taro is also eligible to
receive additional future payments upon achievement of certain
sales unit milestones
* Strongbridge expects to commercially launch Keveyis in
U.S. In April 2017
* Strongbridge Biopharma - under terms of purchase
agreement, Strongbridge will provide taro with upfront and
deferred payments of $8.5 million in two installments
* Strongbridge Biopharma - Taro has agreed to continue to
manufacture Keveyis for Strongbridge under an exclusive supply
agreement at least for period of Keveyis orphan exclusivity
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces acquisition of U.S.
Rights to Keveyis from Taro
