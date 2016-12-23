BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma announces acquisition of U.S. rights to Keveyis from Taro

Dec 23 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc :

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc says taro is also eligible to receive additional future payments upon achievement of certain sales unit milestones

* Strongbridge expects to commercially launch Keveyis in U.S. In April 2017

* Strongbridge Biopharma - under terms of purchase agreement, Strongbridge will provide taro with upfront and deferred payments of $8.5 million in two installments

* Strongbridge Biopharma - Taro has agreed to continue to manufacture Keveyis for Strongbridge under an exclusive supply agreement at least for period of Keveyis orphan exclusivity

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces acquisition of U.S. Rights to Keveyis from Taro