BRIEF-Neovasc announces update in litigation with Cardiaq

Dec 23 Neovasc Inc :
* Neovasc announces update in litigation with cardiaq
* Will deposit US$70 million into a joint escrow account and
enter into a general security agreement related to remaining
damages awarded by court
* Preparing to appeal validity of award, as well as ruling
on inventorship to United States Court of Appeal for Federal
Circuit
* Further arguments were heard in court and no decision was
rendered by court at this time
* United States District Court for District of Massachusetts
has granted a stay of judgment pending completion of its appeal
* "As a result of court order imposing a stay, Cardiaq
cannot enforce money judgment pending outcome of appeal"
* Neovasc will also require court approval for transactions
outside course of normal business
* On December 14, hearing took place in Germany regarding
ongoing European litigation with Cardiaq
