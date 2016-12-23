版本:
BRIEF-Rizal says private placement of convertible promissory notes

Dec 23 Rizal Resources Corp -

* Rizal announces private placement of convertible promissory notes

* Rizal Resources - Proposed brokered private placement financing of convertible promissory notes to raise gross proceeds of up to A$3.0 million

* Rizal Resources Corp- Net proceeds of private placement will be used to bring Rizal's T'Boli project back in to production and fund working capital

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used to bring Rizal's flagship T'Boli project back in to production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
