BRIEF-Rizal says private placement of convertible promissory notes

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Rizal Resources Corp -
* Rizal announces private placement of convertible promissory notes
* Rizal Resources - Proposed brokered private placement financing of convertible promissory notes to raise gross proceeds of up to A$3.0 million
* Rizal Resources Corp- Net proceeds of private placement will be used to bring Rizal's T'Boli project back in to production and fund working capital
* Net proceeds of private placement will be used to bring Rizal's flagship T'Boli project back in to production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.