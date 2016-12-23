版本:
BRIEF-Arrow Electronics says amended revolving credit facility to extend capacity to $1.8 bln

Dec 23 Arrow Electronics Inc -

* Arrow Electronics amended credit facility increased to $1.8 billion

* Arrow Electronics Inc- Has amended its revolving credit facility, extending its maturity to December 2021 and its capacity to $1.8 billion

* Arrow Electronics Inc - Credit facility previously matured in december 2018 and totaled $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
