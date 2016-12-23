BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals says FDA accepts NDA for priority review for betrixaban

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Portola Pharmaceuticals announces FDA accepts New Drug Application for priority review and EMA validates marketing authorization application for oral, Factor Xa inhibitor anticoagulant betrixaban
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc says has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 24, 2017
* Portola Pharmaceuticals-EMA validated MAA for betrixaban for extended-duration prophylaxis of VTE in adults with acute medical illness,risk factors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.