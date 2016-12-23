版本:
BRIEF-Basic energy services successfully completes prepackaged restructuring, emerges from chapter 11

Dec 23 Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Basic Energy Services successfully completes prepackaged restructuring and emerges from Chapter 11 with $125 million of new capital and debt level reduced by $775 million

* Equitized over $800 million unsecured debt, including accrued interest, eliminated over $60 million in annual cash interest

* Co raised $125 million of new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
