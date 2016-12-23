版本:
2016年 12月 24日

BRIEF-Atmanco announces a change on the board of directors

Dec 23 Atmanco Inc :

* Atmanco Inc says that M. W. Brian Edwards has resigned from board of directors of Atmanco and from his role of president of board

* Atmanco Inc- Michel Guay, president and ceo of Atmanco will serve as president of board going forward

* Atmanco announces a change on the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
