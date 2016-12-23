版本:
BRIEF-Destination Maternity says J. Daniel Plants resigned from board

Dec 23 Destination Maternity Corp :

* Destination Maternity announces resignation of J. Daniel Plants from its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
