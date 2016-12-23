版本:
BRIEF-Explor closes a first tranche of a maximum of $1 million private placement in flow-through shares

Dec 23 Explor Resources Inc :

* Explor closes a first tranche of a maximum of $1 million private placement in flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
