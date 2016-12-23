BRIEF-Dealnet executes agreement to acquire $29 mln finance receivable portfolio

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Dealnet Capital Corp
* Total consideration for portfolio to consist of cash payment on closing of $22.5 million, issuance of 12.5 million shares valued at $6.7 million
* Dealnet capital corp says total consideration for portfolio will also consist of issuance of 12.5 million common shares valued at $6.7 million
* On closing of deal, will simultaneously securitize certain contracts from portfolio to fund cash portion of transaction
* Dealnet capital corp says total consideration for portfolio will consist of a cash payment on closing of $22.5 million less certain adjustments
* Dealnet also expects to execute a separate funding agreement for ongoing new originations with partner
* Dealnet executes agreement to acquire $29 million finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.