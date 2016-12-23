版本:
BRIEF-Dalmac Energy Q2 loss per share C$0.01

Dec 23 Dalmac Energy Inc :

* Dalmac Energy Inc - qtrly loss per share C$0.01

* Qtrly revenues C$4.1 million versus C$5.7 million

* Dalmac Energy reports Q2'17 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
