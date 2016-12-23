BRIEF-Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire Steel Excel

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :
* Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- upon completion of transaction, Steel Excel will no longer be publicly traded
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp -to acquire all outstanding shares of Steel Excel's stock for $17.80 per share in preferred units of steel partners
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- deal was unanimously approved by boards of each of Steel Excel and general partner of Steel Partners
* Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire remaining shares of steel excel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.