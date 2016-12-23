版本:
BRIEF-Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire Steel Excel

Dec 23 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :

* Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel

* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- upon completion of transaction, Steel Excel will no longer be publicly traded

* Steel Partners Holdings Lp -to acquire all outstanding shares of Steel Excel's stock for $17.80 per share in preferred units of steel partners

* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- deal was unanimously approved by boards of each of Steel Excel and general partner of Steel Partners

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
