BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals says president Austin Fraser ha resigned

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp says Fraser has agreed to provide certain consulting services through Q1 of 2017 as needed

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp - responsibilities associated with role of president will be absorbed by existing management team

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp - Austin Fraser has resigned from his role as president of company effective immediately

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp announces executive resignation