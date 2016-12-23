版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals says president Austin Fraser ha resigned

Dec 23 Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp :

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp says Fraser has agreed to provide certain consulting services through Q1 of 2017 as needed

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp - responsibilities associated with role of president will be absorbed by existing management team

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp - Austin Fraser has resigned from his role as president of company effective immediately

* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp announces executive resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
