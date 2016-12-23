版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Choice Properties announces redemption of $200 mln of 3.00 pct series 6 debentures

Dec 23 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Debentures to be redeemed price per $1,000 principal amount of debentures equal to $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest

* Choice properties announces redemption of $200 million of 3.00 pct series 6 debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
