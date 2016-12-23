版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Stuart Olson announces amendment to its revolving credit facility

Dec 23 Stuart Olson Inc

* Negotiated a minor amendment to its revolving credit facility by changing required interest coverage ratio covenant

* Amendment unanimously approved by lenders, provides Co's required interest coverage ratio shall be 2.25:1 until June 30, 2017

* Stuart Olson announces amendment to its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
