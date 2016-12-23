版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-Hebron Technology announces pricing of initial public offering

Dec 23 Hebron Technology Co Ltd -

* Says initial public offering of 2.70 million common shares priced at $4.00 per share

* Hebron Technology Co Ltd announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
