BRIEF-Laramide Resources increases financing and provides update

Dec 23 Laramide Resources Ltd -

* Increased size of non-brokered private placement from up to 12 million units to up to 14.5 million units of co at C$0.30 per unit

* Company plans to use proceeds of offering to advance its uranium projects, among other things

* Laramide Resources increases financing and provides update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
