BRIEF-WesternOne announces amendments to term credit facility

Dec 23 WesternOne Inc -

* Amendments include reduction of revolving operating line from $20 million to $15 million

* Amendments include reduction of revolving capital expenditure facility from $45 million to $40 million

* Westernone Inc announces amendments to term credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
