BRIEF-Halliburton announces regulatory filing in connection with potential acquisition

Dec 23 Halliburton Co -

* Held discussions with various shareholders of Novomet regarding potential acquisition, including possibility of acquiring up to 100% of company

* No agreement has been reached to date

* Halliburton continues to seek opportunities to expand and enhance suite of technologies, products and services it offers its customers

* Halliburton announces regulatory filing in connection with potential acquisition