版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton announces regulatory filing in connection with potential acquisition

Dec 23 Halliburton Co -

* Held discussions with various shareholders of Novomet regarding potential acquisition, including possibility of acquiring up to 100% of company

* No agreement has been reached to date

* Halliburton continues to seek opportunities to expand and enhance suite of technologies, products and services it offers its customers

* Halliburton announces regulatory filing in connection with potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐