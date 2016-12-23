版本:
BRIEF-Urban communications announces appointment of Annie Chan as CFO

Dec 23 Urban Communications Inc:

* Urban Communications Inc. announces appointment Of Annie Chan as Chief Financial Officer

* Appointment of Annie Chan as its Chief Financial Officer

* Chan replaces interim CFO Julie Van Baarsen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
