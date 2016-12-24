BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell maxim power (USA) to hull street energy

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 23 Maxim Power Corp
* Enters agreement to sell Maxim Power (USA), Inc. to hull street energy
* Says net proceeds to maxim after accounting for debt and transaction costs are anticipated to be $84 million
* Deal for an implied enterprise value of $106 million inclusive of anticipated working capital
* Credit suisse is acting as financial advisor to maxim for purposes of transaction
