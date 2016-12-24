版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 09:29 BJT

BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp enters agreement to sell maxim power (USA) to hull street energy

Dec 23 Maxim Power Corp

* Enters agreement to sell Maxim Power (USA), Inc. to hull street energy

* Says net proceeds to maxim after accounting for debt and transaction costs are anticipated to be $84 million

* Deal for an implied enterprise value of $106 million inclusive of anticipated working capital

* Credit suisse is acting as financial advisor to maxim for purposes of transaction

