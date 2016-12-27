BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China patent license agreement with Gionee

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
Dec 26 Qualcomm Inc :
* Qualcomm Inc - has granted Gionee royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture, sell 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, 4G LTE complete devices for use in china
* Press release - Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China patent license agreement with Gionee
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider