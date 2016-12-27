版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 10:05 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China patent license agreement with Gionee

Dec 26 Qualcomm Inc :

* Qualcomm Inc - has granted Gionee royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture, sell 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, 4G LTE complete devices for use in china

* Press release - Qualcomm signs 3G/4G China patent license agreement with Gionee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐