BRIEF-UQM Technologies announces termination of stock purchase agreement

Dec 27 UQM Technologies Inc :

* UQM Technologies Inc - there are no penalties to uqm from terminating agreement following end date

* UQM Technologies Inc - "we have cash and an asset base to meet our anticipated liquidity needs for near future"

* UQM Technologies announces termination of stock purchase agreement with Hybrid kinetic group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
