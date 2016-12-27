版本:
BRIEF-Seritage Growth Properties announces proposed new unsecured credit facility

Dec 27 Seritage Growth Properties

* Seritage growth properties - has entered into non-binding term sheet with esl investments inc for new $200 million unsecured term loan facility

* Seritage growth properties-proceeds of financing, would be used, among other things, to fund redevelopment projects,for other general corporate purposes

* Seritage growth properties announces proposed new unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
