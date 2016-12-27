BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy unanimously adopts shareholder rights plan

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Fred's Inc
* Fred's inc - after fred's observed "unusual and substantial activity in company's shares", board unanimously adopted rights plan
* Fred's inc - sets trigger of 10 percent
* Fred's inc - "has had an ongoing dialogue with a number of shareholders"
* Fred's inc - rights plan not adopted in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire control of company
* Fred's inc - will close 40 underperforming stores in first half of 2017, creating a benefit to earnings of over $4 million
* Fred's pharmacy unanimously adopts shareholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.