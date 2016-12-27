版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate

Dec 27 Shire Plc :

* FDA also approved adynovate for use in surgical settings for both adult and pediatric patients

* Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate [antihemophilic factor (recombinant), pegylated] for use in children and surgical settings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
