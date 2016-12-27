BRIEF-Seattle Genetics announces clinical hold on several phase 1 trials of Vadastuximab Talirine

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Seattle Genetics announces clinical hold on several phase 1 trials of Vadastuximab Talirine (SGN-CD33A)
* Enrollment continues on phase 3 cascade trial in acute myeloid leukemia and phase 1/2 trial in myelodysplastic syndrome
* Clinical holds were initiated to evaluate potential risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who were treated with SGN-CD33A
* Six patients have been identified with hepatotoxicity, including several cases of veno-occlusive disease, with four fatal events
* Two phase 1 trials have been placed on partial clinical hold
* Clinical holds initiated to evaluate risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who got allogeneic stem cell transplant before or after treatment
* Phase 1/2 trial of SGN-CD33A monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients has been placed on full clinical hold
* No new studies will be initiated until clinical holds are lifted
Seattle genetics announces clinical hold on several phase 1 trials of Vadastuximab Talirine (SGN-CD33A)
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.