版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-XL Group announces appointment of Abbe Goldstein as director of investor relations

Dec 27 XL Group Ltd :

* Xl group announces retirement of David Radulski and appointment of Abbe Goldstein as director of investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐