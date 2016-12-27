BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli announces sale of equity interest in Hang-Ao

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc
* Company agreed to transfer 88 pct of equity interest in Hang-Ao for a total consideration of RMB 26 million (approximately US$ 3.7 million)
* Executed an equity transfer agreement to sell company's 88 pct equity interest in Hubei Hang-Ao Servo-Valve Manufacturing Technology Co.
* Equity transfer agreement entered in by and between company and zhong bi cheng on December 23, 2016
* Announces sale of equity interest in Hang-Ao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.