BRIEF-Rennova Health to acquire assets of Scott Community Hospital

Dec 27 Rennova Health Inc:

* Rennova Health Inc to acquire assets of Scott Community Hospital

* Rennova Health Inc- entered into an agreement to acquire assets out of bankruptcy for approximately $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
