BRIEF-Mediacom Communications reaches carriage agreement with Nexstar Broadcasting Group

Dec 27 Mediacom Communications Corp:

* Mediacom Communications reaches carriage agreement with Nexstar Broadcasting Group

* Mediacom Communications Corp - deal gives Mediacom retransmission consent rights to Nexstar stations located within company's national footprint

* Mediacom Communications Corp - additional terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
