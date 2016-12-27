版本:
BRIEF-Neogen acquires Brazil-based Rogama

Dec 27 Neogen Corp :

* Neogen Corp - terms of current agreement were not disclosed.

* Neogen Corp - going forward, Rogama's operations will be managed by Neogen's Brazil-based Neogen do Brasil subsidiary

* Neogen acquires Brazil-based Rogama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
