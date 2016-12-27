BRIEF-Euroseas ltd. announces delivery of feeder containership

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Euroseas Ltd :
* Company also announced that it agreed to sell for scrap m/v eleni p, a 72,119 dwt 1997-built drybulk carrier
* M/V Eleni P is expected to be delivered to its buyers in beginning of January 2017.
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces delivery of feeder containership and sale of drybulk vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.