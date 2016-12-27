BRIEF-Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Stratasys Ltd :
* Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO
* Stratasys ltd - company appoints lilach payorski, current Stratasys svp corporate finance, as successor to erez simha
* Stratasys ltd - Simha will remain with company to provide operational and financial support to management as required
* Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.