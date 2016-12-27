版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO

Dec 27 Stratasys Ltd :

* Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO

* Stratasys ltd - company appoints lilach payorski, current Stratasys svp corporate finance, as successor to erez simha

* Stratasys ltd - Simha will remain with company to provide operational and financial support to management as required

* Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
