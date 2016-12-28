BRIEF-Largo Resources Ltd. announces execution of new Brazilian bank facility

Dec 28 Largo Resources Ltd :
* Largo Resources - 2017 facility will be used for payment
of principal and interest falling due during 2017 on existing
loan from brazilian development bank
* Largo Resources Ltd - terms of 2017 facility include
working capital facility of up to r$140,000,000 (brazilian
reais), granted by lenders
* Largo Resources Ltd- final maturity date of 2017 facility
will be 72 months after initial disbursement date
* Largo resources ltd - 2017 facility has an applicable
interest rate equivalent to brazilian interbank rate plus 5.7%
per annum
* Largo Resources Ltd. Announces execution of new brazilian
bank facility and restructuring of its existing facilities with
its commercial lenders
